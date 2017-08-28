Nine-hour-long public hearing to be held to discuss Mahim train derailment

The commissioner railway safety (CRS) of the Western Region will conduct a nine-hour-long public hearing on Monday to discuss Friday’s train derailment. Railway authorities have asked those who witnessed the incident to attend.

The hearing will held at Mumbai Central-based divisional railway manager’s office between 10am and 7pm. Railway officials, including the motorman and guard, will be present.

The CRS, working under the administrative control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation of the Government of India, deals with matters pertaining to safe rail travel and train operations. It is charged with certain inspectorial, investigatory and advisory functions under the Railways Act, 1989.

Five passengers were hurt after four coaches of an Andheri-CST local were derailed on the track crossover point. Suburban services on the harbour line were stalled for the next few hours. Considering the seriousness of the accident, Sushil Chandra, CRS, western region, decided to investigate.

Earlier on Saturday, Chandra inspected the derailment spot with senior officials of the Western, Central and Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC). Officials suspect that crossover point, where trains change from one track to another, failed and caused the derailment.