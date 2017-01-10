Nine months on, former MLA’s son held in Ephedrine haul case

Kishoresingh Rathod, the main accused in the Rs2,000crore Ephedrine drug haul, was arrested by the Gujarat police in Rajasthan, nine months after the haul.

Rathod, who was absconding right after the factory was seized at Solapur, is former MLA Bhavsingh Rathod’s son. He is the kingpin of the drug haul that has seen several arrests.

Deputy superintendent of police of Bhavnagar in Gujarat, Manish Thakkar, said, “We arrested Rathod from Chambal in Rajasthan. He was hiding there for the past few weeks. We are also probing into who funded his activities. We got a tip off and raided the place. We arrested him.”

Thakkar added, “We will produce him in court by tomorrow. He has confessed that he was involved but we have no details yet. Few other accused are on the run.”

Amol Walzade, police sub inspector from Thane anti narcotics cell, said,” The Gujarat police have arrested Rathod. We will soon leave for Gujarat for his custody. He was part of the meeting with Mamta Kulkarni and Vicky Goswami, who is a wanted in the case”.

