Nine years since 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Four brave canines who saved lives honoured

On the ninth anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, people paid tribute to the terror attack’s forgotten heroes, who were the four police dogs – Sultan, Max, Caesar and Tiger.

Fizzah Shah, owner of the retirement home in Virar, and her friends, an officer and handler from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and three other retired dogs paid homage to the dogs. “We usually remember the officers who lost their lives in the terror attack. These dogs were officers too, they too deserve the respect that other officers get. Also, since they spent last few days on my farmhouse, it is also my duty to honour them,” said Shah.

Shah also went on add that the officers present appreciated the efforts put in by animal activist to pay respect to these police dogs.

The four dogs were sent to Shah’s farmhouse after their retirement in 2015. While Max died in April 2016, Sultan died in June the same year followed by Tiger and Caesar.

Apart from 26/11, all four of them were part of the team which worked during major bomb blasts in the city, including the 2006 serial blasts and bomb blasts at Zaveri Bazaar.