No compensation for family of Maharashtra man who died attempting to board running train

The Bombay high court recently rejected the plea for compensation filed by family of a railway passenger who died while attempting to board a running train.

Gautam Kamble died to on January 21, 2012 while trying to board the Purna-Hyderabad passenger train from Latur Road station.

After his death, his family – wife Pushpa and son Suyog - approached the Railway Accident Claims Tribunal at Nagpur, seeking Rs8 lakh compensation for the “untoward incident”.

On December 8, 2015, the tribunal rejected their claim, holding that it was not an “untoward incident” as Kamble attempted to board the train after it gained momentum, knowing it was unsafe.

The tribunal said that it was not necessary for Kamble, a vendor at the railway station, to board and he could have waited for another train to carry on with his job.

Justice SB Shukre upheld the order of the tribunal, saying, “The tribunal has rightly held that the accidental fall of the deceased did not amount to untoward incident as defined under Section 123 (C)(2) of the Railways Act and therefore, the appellants are not entitled to receive any compensation.”