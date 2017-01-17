 No guidelines on abortion after 20 weeks disappointing: Mumbai doctors | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 17, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

No guidelines on abortion after 20 weeks disappointing: Mumbai doctors

mumbai Updated: Jan 17, 2017 09:40 IST
Aayushi Pratap
Aayushi Pratap
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Doctors said the present law does not have provision for cases in which unborn babies are diagnosed with cardiac problems as they can be picked up only after 20 weeks of pregnancy. (Pic for Representation)

Doctors in the city are disappointed that the Supreme Court’s judgment on abortion did not include a permanent mechanism for future cases in which women seek an abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a 24-weeks pregnant Dombivli resident to abort her foetus that has a rare birth defect.

Present laws, under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act (MTP), do not allow abortion after 20 weeks except in cases where there is a risk to the mother’s life. The draft of the new MTP Bill allows abortion up to 24 weeks, but is yet to be introduced in the parliament.

“It is not possible for all women, who have crossed the 20-week abortion deadline to approach the Supreme Court for help. It is a traumatic issue for the mother and they would not want to come out with it publically. Where do they go?” said Dr Rishma Dhillon Pai, president-elect, Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India. “The court could have given some guidelines for future cases, as the problem is actually quite rampant,” she added.

Doctors said several problems add to the issue. “I don’t think lack of access to sonography is an issue. It is lack of awareness. An abnormality such as anencephaly, which can be detected at 16 weeks, unfortunately gets picked up later during the pregnancy or does not get detected till the baby is born,” said Dr Arun Naik,professor at LTMG hospital, Sion, gynaecology department.

He added that many patients who visit him, question the safety of sonography during pregnancy. “They don’t realise the importance of sonography. We have to counsel them.” he said.

Doctors said the present law does not have provision for cases in which unborn babies are diagnosed with cardiac problems as they can be picked up only after 20 weeks of pregnancy. “There are so many pregnancies in which cardiac conditions are picked up after 20 weeks. The court must lay out some methodology for abortion cases after 20 weeks,” said Dr Sangeeta Pikale, a Mahim based gynecologist, who was a co-petitioner in the case.

Also read

Supreme Court allows Mumbai woman to abort 24-week-old abnormal foetus

In Mumbai: Medical panel supports woman’s plea for abortion

tags

more from mumbai

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<