No HoDs, few professors in Mumbai’s only veterinary college

The city’s only veterinary college does not have heads in five departments and also lacks professors, found an right-to-information query.

Bombay Veterinary College (BVC), a 131 year old establishment, is struggling with staff shortage. Officials said the issue started with retirement of senior professors and associate professors, but will soon be sorted because the hiring process was underway.

Responding to an RTI query, BVC said that of 363 posts across Class I, II, III and IV, 162 were vacant. For Class I and II employees, posts for all five head of the departments, 15 of 18 professors’ and 17 of 31 associate professors’ positions are yet to be filled.

The query does not say for how long the posts have been empty. Dean of the college, Dr Aashish Paturkar, said that the issue was temporary and would be resolved in 10 to 15 days. “In fact, we have the highest number of employees and there is no shortage. The sudden vacancy resulted from the retirement of all senior employees. It takes a while to find suitable replacements,” said Dr Paturkar.

The animal activist who had filed the RTI said that the issue was recent but grave, since a lot of departments could be affected because of the absence of specialists. “Absence of professors and associate professors can directly affect animal welfare and treatment because every faculty attends to one particular subject. If the post is vacant, someone with no specialty in the field will teach students,” said the activist.

He added that substandard education will result in half-educated veterinarians who wouldn’t be equipped to attend to animals as effectively.