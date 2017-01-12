No Mumbai Marathon if mosquito menace remains unchecked, threaten Worli residents

Almost 1200 residents of a co-operative housing society in Worli have threatened to disrupt Sunday’s marathon if the mosquito menace around Worli dairy is not solved.

The residents said the 20-day infestation was a result of the clogged storm water drains around the dairy. They said that the problem had been ignored despite writing to the municipality.

“We share the storm water drains with the Worli dairy and had spent Rs 12,000 to clear all of them. However, the heaps of garbage thrown by dairy workers keep clogging the gutters and the entire place has turned into a huge swamp,” said Vandana Manhot, a resident of Vandana Co-operative Housing Society.

“There are children in the society who get affected. Open chambers need to be covered and dairy officials are not should take responsibility,” added Manhot. She said that along with Venus Society, a lot of other adjacent housing complexes face the issue and if it’s not resolved, they will come out on the streets on January 15 and disrupt the Marathon.

Rajan Naringrekar, insecticide officer of BMC, said that while cleaning the garbage doesn’t fall under their jurisdiction, his officials have been cleaning the entire vicinity for the past three days. “We did spot several breeding grounds of Kleenex mosquitoes (which, because they do not spread infections are called nuisance mosquitoes) and we have fogged the place. Cleaning the garbage doesn’t come under our ambit,” he said.

