No nominations filed on Day one

No candidate filed his nomination for the February 21 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on day one of the process in 227 electoral wards in the city, said civic officials.

The last date to file the nominations is February 3.

While major political parties in the city are yet to release their lists of candidates, even the independent candidates did not file their papers on Friday.

“No nominations were received on Friday,”said Sanjay Deshmukh, additional municipal commissioner, who is in charge of the elections.

Meanwhile, the state election commission has decided that nomination forms will be accepted even on Sunday, January 29.

The state election commission has appointed 22 returning officers (ROs) for the elections . While 21 ROs will be responsible for collecting the application forms, one will be coordinating the process.

The candidate will have to fill up forms on panchayatelection.maharashtra.gov.in, then download these forms and submit the signed ones to ROs of their respective electoral wards.

“Only after the form is submitted to the RO with their signatures, will it be considered as a nomination filed,” said one of the senior officers working closely with BMC’s election department.

Further, owing to no clarity on the saffron alliance of Shiv Sena and BJP for over two weeks and which finally ended on Thursday with the announcement that there will be no alliance between the two for the upcoming civic elections.

Also with the continuous squabble among Congress party leaders ahead of the polls, the first list of candidates expected to be announced before January 27 has been delayed.

However, with the discontinuation of the BJP-Sena alliance, sources say there will most probably be a rejig in the list of candidates of all political parties.

Sources also say there is likely to be a large number of application forms only after Monday.

