No takers for goat that received price cut from Rs1 crore to Rs51 lakh

Gopalrao Sohail, 42, and his son Kapil, 17, were disheartened on Friday after their goat found no buyers. The animal was priced at Rs 51,00,786.

The two had travelled from Ajmer and arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday to sell their 16-month-old white goat with brown spots, which they call the ‘Allah wala bakra’ (God’s own goat). The goat was first priced at Rs 1,00,00,786, but the price was reduced to almost half following the Tuesday’s downpour.

“For the first time in history, we have seen a goat that has the Arabic symbol of Allah — in brown — on its neck, the Arabic symbol of Amin (trustworthy) under the right ear, moon and star under the left ear and symbol of Mohammed on the other side of the its neck,” said Kapil. “All these symbols clearly depict the importance of the goat and that it has been sent from God to us.”

He added that after an announcement was made about the price of the goat, hundreds of visitors rushed to their shed. “They kept bargaining, but we did not budge,” he said.

Gopalrao, painter by profession, said passers-by did not understand the significance of the goat and rubbished their claims. “We had shown the marks on this goat to the Maulana in Jaipur and maulvis and qazis in Ajmer. However, people told us it is overpriced,” he said. “We will wait till Saturday morning to sell the goat.”

Every year, Gopalrao and his son travel from Ajmer to Mumbai with 50 goats to Deonar abattoir. This year they had banked on the ‘Allah wala bakra’ and got another 30 goats, which were priced at Rs 15,000 each.

“We took a loan of Rs 5 lakh to acquire the goats, travel to Mumbai and other miscellaneous expenses. We sold all 30 goats and made Rs 6.5 lakh. But after paying off the loan, train tickets and transportation costs, we will be left with a profit of Rs45,000, which is the lowest in five years for us,” said Gopalrao, adding that this has been a disappointing Eid for the family so far.

If sold, Gopalrao’s goat will be the most expensive sale at the abattoir this year.