No water cuts in Mumbai this year, lakes are 94.93% full

Even with a month to go for the monsoon to get over, lakes supplying water to the city are 94.93% full.

As of Monday, the lakes have 13.73 lakh million litres, 73,000 litres lesser than the city’s needs of 14.47 lakh million litres.

By the end of September, the city requires 14.47 lakh million litres to go without water cuts, according to civic officials’ estimates for the city.

The weekend showers of more than 60mm increased the useful content significantly.

Three of the lakes – Tansa, Modak Sagar and Tulsi – have already started overflowing.

The Bhatsa lake which caters to almost 50% of the city’s potable water needs is also 93% full.

The current lake levels are the highest in three years.

In 2015, the lakes had 9.36 lakh million litres, compared to 2016 when the lakes had 12.98 lakh million litres during the same period.