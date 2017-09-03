Noise level on Bakri Eid in Mumbai as loud as food blender, say NGO

Anti-noise campaigners found that noise levels during Bakri Eid on Saturday was as loud as 86 decibel (dB), which is as loud as a milling machine or the sound of a food blender, coming from a mosque located at Byculla.

While noise levels were much quieter than Eid-e-Milad last year, which recorded 111.5dB from processions opposite Sir JJ Hospital, Byculla, the NGO Awaaz Foundation received several complaints on Saturday from Sion, Andheri and Bandra on noise violations from 4am onwards.

This was the first time that Awaaz Foundation recorded noise levels during Bakri Eid. Speeches made using loudspeakers were the only noise source as opposed to playing music during Eid-e-Milad, said Awaaz Foundation. Noise level were recorded using a decibel metre between 7am and 9am on Saturday.

“Bakri Eid is a festival where music is typically not played but even noise coming from speeches during early hours is a violation of the rules. Early morning prayers were conducted using loudspeakers on the road on Saturday,” said Sumaira Abdulali, convener, Awaaz Foundation. “Celebrations are typically conducted with music during Eid-e-Milad, when decibel levels rise. However, loud speeches at 4am, are a serious problem for citizens.”

The second highest noise levels were recorded from a mosque near Mahim at 84.2dB. “Noise during Bakri Eid can only be compared to smaller events. However, noise during Eid-e-Milad can be compared to Ganeshotsav’s,” said Abdulali.

On the other hand, while the second day of Ganeshotsav recorded 116.8 dB, as loud as a packed football stadium, from a procession opposite Sena Bhawan in Dadar. The seventh day of the festival found Worli to be the loudest at 111.5 dB — as loud as a chainsaw.

Mumbai police spokesperson Rashmi Karandikar refused to divulge details about the complaints received by police stations. “We will submit all data and details to the Bombay high court,” said DCP Karandikar.

However, when asked whether the police were recording noise levels, Karandikar refused to comment.

Noise levels on Bakri Eid

•7.26am: 84.2 dB from near a mosque at Mahim

•7.46am: 86 dB from near a mosque at Byculla

•Source: Speeches made using loudspeakers

•Noise complaints received from Sion, Andheri and Bandra from 4am onwards

•Highest noise levels during Eid-e-Milad 2016: 111.5 dB near Sir JJ Hospital, Byculla

•Highest noise levels during Ganeshotsav so far: 116.8 dB from Sena Bhawan, Dadar

(Source: Awaaz Foundation)