Not moving to Delhi, will stay on as Maharashtra CM, says Devendra Fadnavis

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday sent out a loud and clear message that he will continue to hold the state’s top job until the 2019 Assembly elections, ruling out any possibility of him moving to Delhi.

Addressing Maharashtra’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries and leaders at the state executive body meeting, Fadnavis took a dig at his opponents and ally-turned-rival Shiv Sena, saying that “no one had the power to destabilise his government” and the next big battle for the party would be the 2019 polls.

“My request to you is do not believe the media, but have faith in the BJP’s functioning... I am still the chief minister and not going anywhere. There is no possibility of my being called to Delhi, as of now. Raosaheb Danve will also continue as the state unit’s president. We have won the elections under his leadership,” said Fadnavis.

“We have won all the important battles so far, and now our next big challenge is the 2019 polls. Until then, no one has the power to topple our government.”

The chief minister’s remarks were in response to speculation in the media over a possible cabinet reshuffle, to drop embattled minister Prakash Mehta, or change the party’s leadership in the state, which would have meant Danve’s ouster.

There was also talk of Fadnavis being chosen as a likely candidate in the Union cabinet after BJP leader and Union minister Venkaiah Naidu became the vice-president and Manohar Parrikar moved out as defence minister to become Goa’s chief minister.

Training his guns on the media, a visibly irked Fadnavis told the party cadre that they were fighting a battle of perception in which media interests were not aligned with the party and should be ignored.

“’They will have to close shop if they report only good news. They would prefer news about internal rivalry, etc.,” he said.

Fadnavis, however, did not directly address the controversy involving Mehta, who is facing a probe by the Lokayukta following allegations of graft.

Focusing on the party’s expansion, the chief minister told his party cadre that they could no longer rely on the media to publicise decisions or policies of the government. Instead, he said, party workers must reach out directly to the common man across 90,000 booths ahead of the 2019 polls.

The chief minister also slammed the farmers’ steering committee, which has continued protests against the government, demanding a complete loan waiver for all farmers in the state. “Such protests are nothing but an attempt to spread anarchy. What do statements like we will not allow you to unfurl the national flag mean? That is treason, and we will not allow this,” said Fadnavis.

He indicated that those fanning such protests were communists, who had little support at ground level and had more allegiance with China than India. The steering committee of farmers had announced chakka jam protests to revive demand for complete loan waiver and better remuneration for farm produce.

The CM also took on the Opposition, blaming them for the current agrarian crisis in the state. “I would like to meet anyone who can explain to me the good economics in handing over a loan waiver of Rs1.25 lakh crore to all farmers. Which state will be able to survive such a burden? The Congress and NCP government gave a waiver of maximum Rs8,500 crore in their tenure, and they question our waiver of Rs34,000 crore,” Fadnavis said.

The state executive committee meeting was held in the backdrop of several challenges faced by the BJP-led state government including the ongoing farmers’ protests, possible drought, allegations of corruptions against senior minister Mehta and internal strife within the party. Sources in the party said that the focus would now be squarely on expanding the party base booth-wise until the next polls.