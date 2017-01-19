Now, an app to help find Mumbai WiFi hotspots

In a bid to make its WiFi service more user-friendly, the Maharashtra government is coming up with a mobile phone application that will help citizens identify nearest WiFi hotspots. The app — Aaple Sarkar Mum WiFi — will be launched by next week.

VK Gautam, the principal secretary of the state”s information technology department, confirmed the development.

“We are ready to launch the app in the next few days. It will help people to find the nearest WiFi hotspots from their location,” Gautam told HT.

The state government has recently activated 510 hotspots across public places, making Mumbai the first Indian city with WiFi connectivity. The service has also been made free until the end of this month.

The list of the 510 locations has been uploaded on government portal ‘Aaple Sarkar’ to help people find the nearest hotspot, which is being named as ‘Aaple_Sarkar_Mum-WiFi’.

However, it was observed that people were facing difficulties in finding WiFi locations, affecting the objective of the service. This has forced the state government to come out with more alternatives.

It will be an Android mobile app and can be downloaded from Play Store free of cost, Gautam said. The app was developed by Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation, a state government subsidiary.

The highlights

The state government has activated 510 WiFi hotspots across the city as part of phase one of the project.

The list of the locations is being uploaded on government portal ‘Aaple Sarkar’. Anyone can download the list and avail the facility at the nearest hotspot free of cost from January 31.

The hotspot coverage area so reflect in users WiFi list ‘Aaple_Sarkar_Mum-WiFi’.

It ask user's name and mobile number to complete the plug-in process. Once logged on, the user will receive an One Time Password (OTP). The user will connect with the service after entering OTP.

