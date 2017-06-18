Now, Mumbai civic body to levy Rs100 fine against open defecation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to imposed a Rs100 penalty on those who are caught defecating within 500 metres of public toilets. The decision was taken in a meeting headed by civic chief Ajoy Mehta.

Untill now, the civic body was not levying any penalty. The BMC has authorised around 3,200 civic workers, including 753 clean up marshals and junior overseers in each ward, to fine people. According to data from the BMC, construction of 996 toilets seats in underway in the city. In addition, Rs10 lakh has also been provided across the city for awareness campaigns.

According to the directions from the Central government, the civic body will have to construct toilets within 500 metres of residential quarters, spread awareness and also levy penality.

Owing to lack of permanent toilets structures, the civic chief ordered ward officers to make arrangements for mobile toilets in each ward.

The BMC declared that Mumbai was open-defecation free in December last year. However, it said it would not take responsibility for people defecating on land owned by other government agencies such as the Railways, Mumbai Port Trust, defence land, and Aarey Colony in Goregaon.

The BMC has also appointed Salman Khan as it’s brand ambassador to spread awareness against open defecation.

