Now, pay online to start a business in Mumbai

The Centre’s demonetisation drive has motivated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take several steps towards a cashless economy.

To start with, the civic body has made it mandatory for organisations to pay license renewal fee and amount charged for opening new business in the city online. Currently, the process involves people from the organisation visiting the building and factory department spread across the 24 wards and making the payment there.

The BMC transacts with citizens for payment of property tax, water bills, octroi etc, which can also be paid online through one mobile application. They also receive payment from developers as development cess, penalties and deposits among others, most of these transactions are by cheques, an official said. Officials said that they are mulling over online transactions in all scenario.

Among other measures, the BMC launched a mobile application last year allowing citizens to complain about potholes from June 1, along with the payment getaways for property tax and water bills.

Another was creation of Twitter handle @MCGMswm, which, along with disseminating best practices to compost and segregate waste, is also tackling citizen complaints.

Other than the mobile application, the civic body introduced a tab on its website called Online Services for water department after facing majority of complaints related to water connections and supply. through this tab, citizens can now apply for new connections, check status and pay water bills.

Other than the monsoon preparedness, civic body earlier this year launched website www.removalofencroachment.com to tackle encroachment related complaints. Another project to provide unique number to each building in the city is also in pipeline to solve similar queries.

