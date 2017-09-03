Nursing student hangs self in south Mumbai, authorities say she couldn’t cope with studies

The body of a 26-year-old BSC nursing student was found hanging inside a washroom at Jaslok hostel in south Mumbai around 9.30am on Saturday. Hospital authorities suspect that Naryani Awasthi couldn’t cope with the expectations of the course and so took this step.

Awasthi is from Uttar Pradesh, said Gamdevi police. She had used her dupatta to hang herself from the shower rod.

Police said a suicide note found in Awasthi’s room does not hold anyone responsible. They have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating.

Awasthi was a third-year BSC nursing student. She was also undergoing training at Wadia and Maseena hospital.

“Awasthi completed her graduation from UP and came to Mumbai in 2013. Her colleagues said she reported to work as usual and her behaviour was not suspicious in any way. She even returned to her hostel room at 5.30 pm on Friday as usual,” said an officer from the Gamdevi police station, who did not wish to be identified.

Awasthi shared the room with five of her colleagues.When they woke her at 6am on Saturday, she said she was unwell and would skip work.

“While leaving, Awasthi’s roommates told their warden that she was unwell. When the warden went to check on her, Awasthi said she had diarrhoea and so the warden offered her coffee,” said an officer.

When the sweeper went Awasthi’s third-floor room, she said the student was in the washroom.

“She knocked on the door and Awasthi responded immediately. She returned to check on her after 15 minutes, but Awasthi didn’t respond, which made her suspicious,” said an officer.

Hospital authorities broke down the door to check on her, which is when they found the body.