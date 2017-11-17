OBC community to be out of creamy layer in Maharashtra?

After forming an independent department for the other backward classes (OBC) community early this year, the Maharashtra government is mulling removing them from the creamy layer category, irrespective of their income, to make them eligible for all government welfare schemes, reservation in government jobs and education.

The OBC community constitutes more than 30% of the state population. The state has asked the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) to submit its report over demands from the community to exclude them from the category of creamy layer. A request was made by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

In Maharashtra, the creamy layer income limit for OBC community is Rs6 lakh an annum, which means families having income of Rs6 lakh are ineligible for government welfare schemes. Once the income limit is removed, the community will be able to avail benefits of all government schemes and reservation in government jobs and education. “To do this, the state needs a recommendation from the MSCBC,” said a senior official from the chief minister’s office.

The MSCBC is studying the possibility of removing special backward classes (SBC), Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) communities for creamy layer category on the request of the state government in 2013. The state government considers SBC and VJNT as part of OBC, and if clubbed together they constitute 52% of the state population.