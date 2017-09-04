Onam celebrations in Mumbai: Malayalees miss the grandeur of Kerala

Although away from her home in Kerala, Sridevi Parmeshwaram, 59, a resident of Kalyan, didn’t want to miss out on Onam festivities. So she made sure she visited the Asthika Samaj Temple on Monday morning with her daughter.

While Malayalees living in Mumbai joined the celebrations across the city, most feel it is not the same as Kerala.

Pookalam, a flower rangoli, drawn at the temple in Matunga. (PRATIK CHORGE/HT)

“As we stay in a city in nuclear families, we don’t have those grand celebrations. We attend the programmes organised by Nair Samaj and Kerala Samaj. When we have the festivity there, it seems like we are celebrating with our family,” said Balamami Harikumar Kurup, a resident of Sion.

The celebrations by these groups usually take place later in the month on a holiday, so most people can attend.

A flower rangoli at Panvel station. (Bachchan Kumar)

However, the authorities at the temple said the nature of festivities has changed as people are now independent and have more money at their disposal.

“Earlier people did not have much money, so they would save to splurge on Onam. People now have the special meal, Sadhya, which was earlier exclusive to Onam, on a regular day too. So there is no novelty,” said Govindan Kutty, treasurer, Asthika Samaj Temple .