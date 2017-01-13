One-day-old boy found dumped in Andheri

A one-day old boy was found dumped in a slum in Andheri West on Thursday.

According to the DN Nagar police, they received a phone call from the control room informing them about a child found abandoned in Gavdevi Dongar area.

A police team rushed to the spot and the infant was found in Jamatkhana area near Noor Mosque in Gavdevi Dongar slums.

The police suspect that the unwanted child was abandoned by her mother early morning. The infant was rushed to the Cooper hospital where he was kept under observation.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has been informed and a FIR has been registered against an unknown person under relevant sections of the IPC. The police strongly suspect the accused to be the infant’s mother.

The police are making inquiries with nearby hospitals and locals in the area to find out if they saw any pregnant woman in the past few days.

On 28 December last month, the body of a newborn girl was found abandoned on the Juhu beach.

