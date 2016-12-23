One dead, five feared trapped in Thane mudslide

A labourer died, while a five others are feared trapped in the debris caused by a mudslide at a construction site at Hiranandani Estate in Patlipada. The incident happened after a few labourers began laying the foundation of a building.

The disaster management team of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) managed to pull out Abdul Hussain, a labourer, from the debris. However, he had died while he was trapped.

The team is in the process of rescuing the five workers.

Santosh Kadam, regional disaster management officer, TMC, said, “The workers were digging the foundation of a commercial building in Patlipada. The soil from above the trench became loose and collapsed, burying all the workers. Rescue operations are on.”