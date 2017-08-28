Ongoing results mess won’t affect upcoming exams: Mumbai University

The ongoing mess surrounding the assessment of answer sheets at the University of Mumbai (MU) will not affect the examinations that will be held in the second half of the year, said the university officials.

Speaking to HT, Arjun Ghatule, in-charge director, board of examination and evaluation, said the exams will be conducted as per the schedule and the timetable will be declared in the next two days.

During a meeting held last Thursday, the board of examination and evaluation formed several committees comprising faculty members and varsity officials to fix dates for the exams. “We will soon have a meeting of all the faculty deans to finalise the schedule,” Ghatule said.

While colleges lack clarity on the examination dates for the current batch, students are worried that they might be forced to wait till Diwali holidays.

“Diwali is just two months away and the MU is still announcing results for the exams held in the previous semester. We are worried that the university will push our fifth semester exams to November, which will be unfair to us,” said a BMM student from a suburban college.

Usha Mukundan, principal, Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College, Ghatkopar, is hopeful that the assessment mess will not affect the academic calendar any further.

“If the varsity has faltered once, it shouldn't mean that it will keep faltering. I’m sure that the MU will bounce back from the ongoing crisis. The students have already started preparing for the upcoming exams.”

This year, the MU has been plagued by massive delays in declaring results for exams held in the first half of the year. This happened after it switched from manual to on-screen assessment system (OSM) for checking answer sheets. The delay has affected thousands of students aspiring for higher education and job opportunities.