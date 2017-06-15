Only two applications for app-based taxi licences in Mumbai; Ola-Uber not among them

Although app-based taxi aggegators were given three months to apply for licences, only two service operators have applied for it. Moreover, none of the four Regional Transport Offices in Mumbai has received applications from Ola and Uber.

The two service providers that have applied for licences are Tab Cab (run by SMS Taxi Cabs, a subsidiary of SMS Infrastructure) and Sun Telematics Limited (an Andheri (east) company).

Tab Cab has applied at Tardeo RTO and Sun Telematics has sought a licence from Andheri RTO.

Officials from both RTO offices confirmed it. However, Wadala and Borivli RTO officials said that they had not received any application for app-taxi licences. According to transport department officials, the aggregators were upset with certain conditions in the new rules. A permit fee of Rs2.61 lakh for vehicles with an engine capacity of 1400 cc and above, and a ban on diesel-run cabs were two major concerns. Uber has moved court over the rules, under which the government has asked the service providers to apply for licences.

Uber did not comment on applying for the licence, while an Ola official said that they were following the process.

Tab cab provides its services under the Maharashtra Phone Fleet Taxi Scheme, 2010. Sun Telematics has signed an agreement with Mumbai Taximens Union and Mumbai Taxi Association to bring out an app for black and yellow cabs in the city.

The state government enacted the new Maharashtra City Taxi Rules 2017 in March to regulate app-based taxi service in the state. Besides bringing parity among all operators, the rules would control surge pricing.

Surge pricing burns holes in the pocket of commuters, especially during peak hours, and commuters protested against it. The state has set a limit on surge pricing.

Under the Maharashtra City Taxi Rules 2017, licences are mandatory for providing app-based taxi service in the state. The service providers have to apply to RTOs for licences. They will also need to set up a control room to track the cabs.

