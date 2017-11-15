Owner of foreign employment firm booked for flouting law

The police on Wednesday booked the owner of a company in Sion that sent labourers to foreign countries for operating without registration.

The Immigration Act make it mandatory for companies sending employees abroad to get registered with the ministry of external affairs. The company, however, has been operating for three months, without the registration. The ministry of external affairs, through an official, Prashant Bhogle, filed a complaint against the owner on charges of cheating on Tuesday.

Sub-inspector M Jagdale said, “Apart from the registration, the owner has all other documents. In the past three months, the company had not sent anyone abroad. The owner has as similar company in Mankhurd, which has all the essential documents. We have filed an FIR under section 420 of the IPC for cheating and section 10 and 24 of the Immigration Act. We are investigating further. The owner hasn’t been arrested yet.”