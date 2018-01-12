Padmavat protests: Karni Sena workers detained outside censor board office in Mumbai

Around 100 Shri Rajput Karni Sena workers were detained on Friday for protesting outside the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) office at Peddar Road, Mumbai, in connection with the release of film ‘Padmavat’.

Protesters said changing the name of the film from ‘Padmavati’ to ‘Padmavat’ was not enough.

“The police are detaining us without any reason. We are not here for any type of rebellious activity, we just wanted to talk to the CBFC and tell them that ‘Padmavat’ film violates Indian history and request them to not release it,” said Prakash Singh Parmar, a Karni Sena worker.

Protesters outside the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) office at Peddar Road, Mumbai, on Friday. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)

He added that Karni Sena wanted to request the censor body to not do anything that would hurt anyone’s cultural beliefs. “We all came here to have a discussion, but they have detained us. They have changed the name of the film, but that does not change anything,” Parmar said.

Another Karni Sena worker Ganpat Singh said the film should be banned completely.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie is now set for a January 25 release, after the CBFC recommended five modifications, including changing the title. The movie features Deepika Padukone alongside Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.