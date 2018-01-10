Maharashtra government yet to decide on release of ‘Padmavat’ in state

The Maharashtra government is yet to decide on the release of Bollywood film ‘Padmavat’ in the state, tourism minister Jaykumar Rawal has said.

Rawal, a BJP MLA and Rajput elected from Dhule district’s Sindkheda constituency in north Maharashtra, had opposed the release of the film earlier.

On Tuesday, the minister said the state has to check what has now been censored by the Censor Board for Film Certification (CBFC).

The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, faced severe opposition across the country from various Rajput outfits over the alleged distortion of historical facts. The row prompted the CBFC to review the film, and it was cleared recently after many cuts and a change in its title from ‘Padmavati’ to ‘Padmavat’.

“First of all, we need to see what has been removed from the movie as CBFC has cleared it after suggesting many cuts. If it still distorts history, we will continue to oppose it,” he said.

Asked if he wants a special screening, he said: “I am not the authority and want the right people to watch the movie and raise their voice.”

‘Padmavat’ is now set to release on January 25.

In November, Rawal had written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding that the movie be banned if it is not in line with history. He had also supported protests against the movie by fringe groups. Another BJP MLA Raj Purohit from Mumbai had also objected to its release and participated in protests.