Page on Mumbai civic body’s site with old building plans hacked, inflammatory messages posted

A page on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) website — www.mcgm.gov.in — that allows people to access sanctioned plans of old buildings in the city was allegedly hacked on Friday morning. The hackers uploaded photos with inflammatory captions on the site, said sources.

By evening, the BMC had blocked the page, officials confirmed.

The page has essential information on building plans, said sources. “Architects and builders need access to this page. The BMC asks us to switch to online payments but their own website is not secure. Public information should not be compromised like this,” said senior architect Vilas Nagalkar.

He said he was trying to access files on the website on Friday afternoon.

A senior official from the BMC’s development plan department said the civic body has blocked the page for now.

“We are still trying to ascertain if the page was hacked or not,” the official said.