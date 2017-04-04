Parents donate eyes of 17-yr-old son who died after falling off train in Mumbai

Parents of a Class 9 student donated his eyes after the 17-year-old lost his life in a train accident between Airoli and Thane on Monday. The deceased was identified as Chetan Bhausaheb Alkute, a resident if Airoli. He died after falling of the train he had boarded from Thane with his two friends. The incident occurred around 11.30am.

One of the family members said the three boys were heading home after giving their exams. However, his friends fled the spot after Chetan fell off the train. It was a motorman from passing by train who spotted the teenager lying on the tracks and alerted Thane government railway police (GRP).

“Though we rushed the injured boy to the Thane civil hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. He had sustained grievous head injuries. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy,” said an officer from Thane GRP.

Bhausaheb,38, the Chetan’s father, who works as an electrician, said, “We got a call in the afternoon from Thane railway police, asking us to visit Thane civil hospital. We learnt about his demise after reaching the hospital.”

Later, the Alkutes donated their son’s eyes. Bhausaheb said, “Though we lost our child, we have kept him alive by donating his eyes. We aspired him to take up a managerial position in an MNC, but now all our dreams are over. He was our only child.”

An officer from Thane GRP officer said, “We have lodge an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating whether the boy fell of the train or he was pushed by someone.”

Also read: Caught on camera: Alert Mumbai motorman saves woman on railway tracks