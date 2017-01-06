Parking menace: Soon, there may not be any roads left to drive in Mumbai, says HC

A few years from now, there may not be any roads left in Mumbai for motorists, the Bombay high court said on Friday, while commenting on the menace of road-side parking across the city.

“Some space that was available in the form of a footpath has also been encroached upon by street vendors,” said the division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice Girish Kulkarni.

The bench also rapped the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for not bringing out a comprehensive parking policy and for failing to implement whatever policy it has presently. Justice Kulkarni cited examples of P D’Mello Road and Queens Road, major portions of which are occupied by parked vehicles.

“There appears to be no contract for parking given for P D’Mello road, then how come vehicles are allowed to be parked on the road,” the bench sought to know from the BMC counsel. The judges also said CST station is blocked by parked vehicles. Even entry to the station is blocked, they said, adding there is absolutely no coordination between the civic body and the traffic police.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by city non-governmental organisation, Janhit Manch, raising concerns about traffic congestion owing to the increasing number of vehicles on roads in the city and a shortage of parking spaces.

Acting on the PIL, the court had earlier directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to form a committee to consider whether multi-level or underground parking space could be made available, whether possible restrictions on purchase or registration of vehicles without proof of parking could be made and if substantial fine can be imposed on vehicles for parking in public places and no parking zones.