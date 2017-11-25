Parsis ask Mumbai Metro-3 officials to consider their sentiments, realign tunnel

Almost two weeks after senior priests of the Parsi community met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, a group led by a former Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP) trustee met Mumbai metro officials on Friday.

During an interaction with HT earlier, Dinshaw Mehta, former trustee of the BPP, which is the community’s largest representative trust, said they had received the Metro blueprints from the officials during the planning phase, which showed that the tunnel would pass 22-feet away from the sanctum sanctorum of Wadiaji Atash Behram, Dhobi Talao. In Friday’s meeting, the group demanded that a realignment of Metro-3 tunnel should be considered on “religious and sentimental grounds”.

“We were shown the same plans on Friday. However, the problem is that the tunnel passes below our agiary, which hurts religious sentiments. The plans that we have are not to scale, we have demanded a fresh set of plans as per scale,” said Mehta.

Mehta also went on add that they were given a patient hearing and have been assured that the decision would be taken after a few meetings, one of which is scheduled for November 28.

However, Viraf Kapadia, trustee, Bhikha Behram Well, said the authorities indirectly hinted that there won’t be any realignment. “Our community is not very happy with the meeting, but we are taking it in good spirit,” said Kapadia.

A week ago, the trustees of the well had written to Ashwini Bhide, MMRCL managing director, to conduct a fresh survey of the well after they renovated the heritage structure, which as per initial survey had cracks on its exterior.

Though Bhide in an earlier interaction with HT had said that there was no scope for realignment of Metro tunnels, there was no response to the query sent to the spokesperson after the meeting on Friday.