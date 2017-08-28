Part of vacant building collapses in Mumbai, three sustain minor injuries

A part of a vacant Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) building on Nishanpada Road in Dongri collapsed on Sunday afternoon injuring three people.

According to civic officials, the four-storey building near Noor Masjid was severely dilapidated and was vacated two years ago by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A BMC engineer said, “One-third part of the building collapsed. The adjoining structures was not damaged at all.”

The three locals, who were injured, were taken to a hospital and discharged after treatment. “The building, which is around 70-80 years old was on the list of dilapidated buildings and was to be demolished. We had written to MHADA around two months ago,” added the engineer.

Assistant municipal commissioner Udaykumar Shiroorkar told HT, “We had put warning signs outside the building and written to MHADA to take safety measures.”

An official said an adjoining ground plus 5-storey building, also owned by MHADA, is also dilapidated and needs a structural audit. He added that a letter was written to MHADA yesterday regarding the same.

The demolition work of the partly collapsed building is now on, said officials