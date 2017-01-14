Parties shouldn’t see BMC as a cow they can milk: Maharashtra CM

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said there was a lack of transparency in the working of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) so far, resulting in probes being initiated into the road scam and shoddy desilting done by the country’s richest body.

Fadnavis said this in a public interview, organised under the aegis of Lokmanya Seva Sangh in Vile Parle, titled ‘Majestic gappa (chats)’.

This remark is expected to irk the Shiv Sena, which has been controlling the civic body for the past two decades just as talks for an alliance are to begin on Monday.

The chief minister, who was asked about the alliance talks linked to the agenda of ‘transparency‘, said it was clear that there had been mistakes in the way the BMC was run earlier. He added that this would have to change, going forward.

He also said it was time to stop looking at the BMC as cow that politicians and their parties could milk. “That mindset has to change. Parties have enough funds to run without [resorting to] this,’’ said Fadnavis.

“I am not making allegations or putting anyone in the culprit’s box, but it is true that we have to make roads every year. That is [funded by] public money. I have always wondered how can work be completed 27% to 20 % below the lowest estimate. As we go ahead, changes will have to be made,’’ he said.

Explaining the logic behind initiating alliance talks with the Sena, despite public wrangling and fights, the chief minister said a tie-up was possible on a larger platform, with both parties having certain common threads such as Hindutva, despite their differences.

“Every party wants to have a majority and a single government. No party would like to share power. But, that depends on the mandate. We have some common threads and many differences and we are open about it. We think that if there has to be an alliance, it should be on a common agenda, rather than seat sharing. Our agenda is transparency and both can work towards it,’’ said Fadnavis.

