Partners arrested for abetting suicide of Mumbai businessman

The Juhu police on Tuesday arrested two business partners of a man, who committed suicide at his posh residence in Andheri (West) in August this year.

According to the police, the arrested accused, Manoj Verma and Gopal Tiwari, both in their 50s, took Rs2-crore loan from the deceased Keshavdas Daaga, 52, in 2015-2016, with a promise of hefty interest.

The duo didn’t pay the interest and also failed to return the principal amount.

On August 19, Daaga hanged himself at his home in Kamlapark on Lalubhai road in Andheri (West). His son found a suicide note, blaming the two, said police.

Hindustan Times had earlier reported how the duo had failed to return Rs2 crore.

A police officer said, “We were checking if Rs2 crore was paid to the accused. On getting evidence, we arrested them. We are now recording their statements. We received their custody from the court for two days.”