Pawar plays peacemaker to end Tatkare family feud

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has played role of a peacemaker to end the political feud in the family of his party’s state unit chief, Sunil Tatkare.

The differences between Sunil Tatkare and his brother Anil Tatkare, a party legislator, have finally come to an end with Pawar’s intervention. He called both brothers to his Baramati residence in Pune and played mediator, ahead of the Municipal Corporation and Zilla Parishad (district council) elections slated for next month.

The senior leader chose to play peacemaker as the elections has become crucial for the party after it lost its top position in the municipal council polls held recently.

“One can be older in age but the one who handles the responsibility of state president of a party has more experience,” Pawar told the media after the meeting. He also added that this development will positively reflect in the coming Zilla Parishad (district council) elections. Tatkares hail from Raigad district near Mumbai.

Differences between the brothers came to fore when Sandeep Tatkare, son of Anil Tatkare, contested municipal council polls against the NCP candidate in Roha of Raigad district. Anil Tatkare too had campaigned for his son. Sandeep lost the elections despite getting Shiv Sena’s support and the family dispute deepened even further.

Finally, Pawar came in to end the feud that was affecting the party’s prospects. The meeting held at Baramati was also attended by Sandeep, Avdhoot Tatkare, another son of Anil and an MLA, and Sunil’s son and daughter . The Tatkare brothers were not available for comment.

