Pervert who flashed women in Mumbai train, threatened to rape one of them, arrested

The government railway police on Sunday arrested a man, Raju Pappu, 19, for flashing two women in Borivli.

The complaint was registered on July 10, after a woman tweeted about the incident stating the control room officer laughed at her and hung up the phone when she called them for help.

After the incident, Raju, a pavement dweller, boarded a train to Delhi. He returned to the city on Sunday morning.

Officers said they had kept a watch on CCTVs of all stations in Mumbai, and arrested him as soon as he was spotted at Borivli station.

The woman said she had boarded a train from Borivli at 2pm after meeting her friends. She wanted to alight at Dadar. A man in the adjacent handicapped compartment started verbally abusing one of her co-passengers. When she made looked at him, he started to abuse her, she said.

The man then started to masturbate in front of her and another woman. The complainant asked her co-passengers for the railway helpline number. Before she could dial the number, the train stopped at Kandivli station, where the accused alighted and came to her compartment.

He threatened to rape her, before leaving abruptly.