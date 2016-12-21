Peter played crucial role in Sheena murder: Prosecution

Peter Mukerjea played a crucial role in the murder of Sheena Bora, the prosecution said on Tuesday, as it closed arguments on the charges to be framed against the former media baron, his wife Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in the murder case against them.

The court has now asked the defence to submit its arguments.

Sheena, Indrani’s daughter from an earlier marriage, was allegedly murdered in 2012, but the case came to light in 2015 after Indrani’s driver Shyamwar Rai was arrested. The case has been in court for more than a year.

On the second day of the arguments on Tuesday, the special public prosecutor Bharat Badami emphasised on the role Peter played in the crime.

Badami pointed to the trail of emails and messages exchanged within the family, especially between Peter and his son Rahul, and the calls with Indrani. Badami claimed Peter had played a very crucial role in the murder case.

Badami said Peter knew about every part of the conspiracy to kill Sheena, while pointing out a pattern in the calls and messages exchanged between Peter and Indrani.

“After a call to Sheena, Indrani immediately called Peter and they spoke. They spoke even when she reached and found a spot for disposal of (the) body, she called Peter. Similarly, she had exchanged messages at every step with Peter,” Badami told the court.

Badami added that Peter was a silent spectator, who had achieved dual goals with Sheena’s death. “Peter too was against her relationship with his son Rahul and was concerned about the distribution of property if she became his daughter-in-law.”

On Monday, opening arguments for framing charges, Badami had called the family’s property one of the key motives for Sheena’s murder.

In his concluding arguments, Badami said there is enough evidence against the accused and that the probe is still in progress. The court has now asked the defence to present its side.

On Tuesday, Indrani also moved an application seeking permission to visit Guwahati to perform the rituals for her father’s death.

Also on Tuesday, Peter’s son Rahul Mukerjea came out in his defence. In a tweet, Rahul said, ‘charges against Peter should be dropped not framed. He clearly wasn’t involved”.

