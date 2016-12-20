Phase I of IIT-Bombay placements sees 45 more offers than last year

As the first phase of campus placements at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-B) came to an end on Sunday, 1062 offers were made, including 125 pre-placement offers by companies from various sectors.

Last year, 1017 jobs were offered in the first phase. While some of the long-time recruiters offered fewer jobs this year, they were compensated by new companies participating in the placement process. Many companies from the manufacturing sector, especially electronic firms, offered more jobs than last year.

The information technology giant Microsoft, which had made 18 offers last year, restricted itself to 11 offers. Similarly, consultancy firms Boston Consulting Group and AT Karney, each of which had selected nine candidates last year, made five and six offers respectively.

Citi Corp reduced the number of offers from last year's 15 to mere three. Japanese firm Works Applications, too, made three offers, down from last year's 10. Financial sector companies Bain and Company, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Flow Traders also offered fewer jobs compared to last year.

On the other hand, the first phase also saw the number of core engineering jobs moving up a few notches, with companies like General Electric, Xerox and Airbus offering many more jobs compared to last year. Japanese firms NEC Corporation, Murata and Toyo engineering, that were missing last year participated in placements and made offers this year.

This year, job offers from electronics giants — such as Intel, General Electric, and Samsung — have doubled. Intel has offered 27 jobs compared to 14 in the first four days of 2015. Similarly, IBM offered seven jobs this year, compared to two in the same period last year. Most of these profiles are related to research and development and are based in India. South Korean conglomerate Samsung has offered 21 jobs, compared to the 15 that they offered last year.

The placement season also marked the re-entry of public sector unit (PSU) companies in the premier institute. While Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) each made six job offers, Bharat Electronics offered jobs to four students.

IIT-B was expecting more educational institutes to visit the campus this year. However, only two universities — Skisha ‘O’ Anusadhan University and Sandip University — and two colleges Sanjivni College and Shreeyash College - offered teaching positions to IIT grads.

Fewer start-ups visited IIT-B this year. E-wallet firms Paypal and Paytm each offered three jobs.