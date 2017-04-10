Physician tries to alight from moving train, falls off and dies at Panvel

A 50-year-old physician working at a civic-run hospital died in a railway accident at Panvel on Saturday.

The police said Manoj Kulkarni, a Pune resident, worked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, which is run by the Thane Municipal Corporation. He was travelling from Pune to Thane by a Nanded-Panvel train. “As the train entered Panvel railway station, he alighted in a haste, lost his balance and fell in the gap between the train and the platform,” said Arun Kamble, assistant sub-inspector, Panvel government railway police (GRP).

“Kulkarni was travelling alone,” he added.

The physician suffered severe injuries on his head. His hands and legs were severed in the accident. The Panvel GRP rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died.

“We recovered his Aadhaar card and the phone numbers of his family members from his pocket. We contacted his brother, who lives in Nashik, and informed him about the accident. He reached Panvel that night and identified the body,” he said.

The police delivered Kulkarni’s body to his family after a post-mortem was conducted at Panvel Rural Hospital. Police said the postmortem report is awaited.They have registered a case of accidental death.

