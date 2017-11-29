Piyush Goyal meets officials in hospital, seeks plan to make railways better

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday sought a comprehensive plan on how public transport in the city can be made better.

The minister, who is being treated for kidney stone, discussed key suburban projects with central, western railway and Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) officials in his room at Breach Candy hospital. He was admitted to the hospital on Monday, after he felt uneasy during a review meeting at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Goyal asked the railway officials to suggest plans that could strengthen the railways, keeping the Metro and elevated corridor in mind. The plan will be submitted to state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis later.

Goyal also discussed the much-talked CSMT-Panvel and Bandra-Virar elevated corridor projects, the issues and difficulties with the Bandra-Virar elevated corridor, steps being taken for crowd management at stations, Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) III and the proposed communication-based train control (CBTC) for suburban local trains, said officials.

He asked the officials to complete pending work on MUTP-III in three months and rework a proposal for CBTC, the officials said.