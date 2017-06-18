Plan a trip to this British-era fort in Mumbai, it will soon get revamp worth ₹3.5 crore

Planning on visiting the Sion fort soon? It may soon undergo a makeover.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) plans to restore the Sion fort, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to illuminate it.

“The fort marked the boundary of the British island of Parel and the Portuguese island of Salsette,” said Atul Bhargava, superintending archaeologist at ASI.

He said ASI plans to restore the roof over the watchtower and fortify the British-era fort. “The design will be submitted to the superiors for final approval soon,” Bhargava added.

The BMC has issued tenders worth Rs3.5 crore to illuminate the outer walls of the fort.

An official from the BMC’s mechanical and engineering department said, “We are planning to use yellow lights for the outer walls of the fort and pole lights for the garden.” The tender conditions, the official added, includes a maintenance contract for the next three years.

The BMC plans to illuminate all forts in the city as part of its larger initiative to beautify Mumbai. “We will issue tenders for the Sewri fort next week. We have written to the ASI for permission as we want to illuminate the fort’s interiors,” added the official.

“We have asked the ASI to undertake civic work at the Worli fort before we illuminate it,” he said.

Derived from the Marathi word “Shiv” or “Sheev” meaning boundary or the entrance to a city or village, the Sion fort is famous for having given the area its name. It also served as a post for the British to keep a lookout.

Built between 1667 and 1674 by the then governor of Bombay, Gerard Aungier, all of Sion can be seen from the top of the fort’s tower. “It has now become a haunt for drug addicts and young couples seeking privacy,” said a local resident.

BMC officials said restoring and illuminating the fort is a step towards improving the security measures there.