Plastic ban in Maharashtra: State comes up with plan to stop, penalise sellers, consumers

The Maharashtra government has come up with an action plan to ensure the ban on all plastic bags irrespective of their thickness, likely to be imposed from March 2018, is a success.

The state has formed four teams comprising officials of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to study models of Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Karnataka and Shimla, where plastic bags are banned completely. It also plans to ban ‘use and throw’ items such as plates and glasses made of thermacol, as they contribute to pollution and clogging of drains, just like plastic carry bags.

The action for flouting the rule, too, is likely to be stringent. While guilty consumers, manufacturers and retailers will have to pay a fine, officials from local bodies — municipal corporation and municipal councils -- too may face action for failing to perform their duties. A final decision is yet to be taken by the state government. It is also planning to form citizen committees comprising activists and locals to report violations, sources said.

“We will start with ban on use of plastic bottles at all government offices from March, which will then be extended to starred hotels and other places in phases. Later, the government may consider imposing a ban on manufacture of water bottles,” said Satish Gavai, additional chief secretary, environment department.

The decision to impose the ban -- which is in extension to the ban on plastic bags thinner than 50 microns in place after the 2005 deluge – on manufacture, sale, marketing and trade of plastic was taken by state environment minister Ramdas Kadam to minimise plastic consumption in the state.

“People’s participation is crucial. A helpline will be made available to help people report violations. We will also form citizen committees that will not only report violations, but also ensure strict implementation. We plan to give powers to such committees,” said a senior official.

Offenders will get two chances – a fine of Rs5,000 and Rs10,000. The third offence will invite a fine of Rs25,000 with imprisonment which could be up to three to six months. In such a case, the offender will also lose their licence, sources said.

The state wants paper and cloth bags to be the alternative. “We plan to use 4% funds of district planning and development committee (DPDC) reserved for innovative measures to subsidise manufacturing of cloth bags,” said the senior official.