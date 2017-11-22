Police arrest gangster Ravi Pujari’s aide for threatening property consultant in Mumbai

The Mumbai crime branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) has arrested notorious gangster Ravi Pujari’s associate Kamal Singh Rajput, alias Kamruddin Patel, for threatening a real estate consultant in order to settle a dispute in a slum rehabilitation (SRA) project.

The court has remanded Rajput in police custody till November 24.

Rajput, a resident of Dindoshi, Goregaon (East), was associated with Pujari for several years, handling his financial deals and collecting extortion money from Mumbai and the neighbouring cities, crime branch officials said. He was in regular contact with Pujari, and distributed money to gang members as per Pujari’s directions.

Rajput’s role became clear after the crime branch arrested three accused, Vikrant Vardani, 36, Daya Jadhav, 30, and Dashrat Shinde, 50, on October 30, after a complaint was registered by the consultant.

AEC officials said Rajput’s father used to work for underworld don Chhota Rajan when Pujari was also associated with the extradited don. However, when Pujari separated from Rajan around a decade ago, Rajput started working for him.

The complainant is a consultant of a SRA project in Khadagpada area, Goregaon (east), the police said. A Santacruz-based developer had undertaken the project in partnership a few years ago. They conducted a project survey and submitted a report that around 90 slum dwellers of 511 were eligible for rehabilitation. The consultant is in a dispute over eligibility from the society. A few months ago, when the consultant went to meet the developer in his Juhu office, Vardani was also present in the office and allegedly threatened him, saying that he has contacts in the underworld and that if he does not settle the issue, he will have to face dire consequences, the crime branch official said.

Vardani then told Jadhav about the project, who went to meet Dashrat Shinde in Thane court where he had gone for a hearing in June this year. Jadhav called the consultant and handed over the phone to Shinde, who claimed that he worked for Pujari and threatened the consultant. Pujari also called the victim and threatened him after which he approached the anti-extortion cell and registered a complaint, officials said.

There are around 20 cases registered against Shinde for extortion and other crimes. He was convicted and in jail in connection with an extortion case for around seven years and was released this June.