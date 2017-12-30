Police bust dacoity attempt in Mumbai, five held, firearm recovered

The Mumbai police crime branch, in the wee hours of Thursday, busted the dacoity plan of an armed gang by arresting five members of the gang who had come to loot a jewelry shop in Dadar (West). One firearm, one chopper and three knives have been recovered from them.

Acting on a tip off, unit V of the crime branch, led by unit head, inspector Ashok Khot, nabbed the accused from near a railway foot overbridge (FOB) on Senapati Bapat Marg in Dadar (West) at around 3.30 am. The accused were overpowered by the police team, and were apprehended.

Several other materials used for committing a dacoity were also recovered from them. The accused had reached the crime spot via a local train, and were to return by train after committing the dacoity.

A crime branch official said, “The accused have a prior criminal record. They were arrested in dacoity, robbery and theft cases in Mumbai, and in Jaipur, Rajasthan.” The accused were produced before a magistrate court and have been remanded to police custody till January 3 for further probe.

The arrested accused were identified as Numan alias Daub Azim Shaikh, 26, Sajid Riyasat Khan, 32, Mehboob Hafiz Shaikh, 46, Asif Hanif Shaikh 28 and Isaq Ismail Shaikh 32.