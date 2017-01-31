Police crack Bhayander double murder case, arrest boyfriend

Navghar police and Local Crime Branch, Thane (rural) have cracked the twin murder case, in which rotting bodies of a woman and her eight-year-old daughter were found in their Bhayander flat on January 28. They have arrested Vinayak Ramesh Apur, 22, the boyfriend of the 29-year-old victim, Dipika Sanghvi, on Tuesday for allegedly murdering the two on January 25.

The police said Dipika had an affair with Apur and used to demand money from him while threatening him of filing a rape case against him if he didn’t. Both of them worked in a Dahisar call centre and had been going out for the past eight months. She had separated from her estranged husband, Karthik, a year ago and was living with her daughter. Karthik was aware of their relationship and he used to pay Rs7,000 per month.

On January 25, a heated argument between Dipika and Apur, turned ugly when he hit her on the head with a blunt object and then strangulated her to death. Afteer Hetavi, who was earlier sleeping in the bedroom, witnessed the crime, he strangulated her too and wrapped her body in a bedsheet and hid it in the bed cabinet. But he didn’t leave immediately , he left the next day and that was when he was caught on CCTV,said API Praful Wagh of Local Crime Branch (LCB), Thane.

Two days later, he left for Goa, from where he went to Shirdi, but was caught at Dahisar as soon as he got off the bus that he took to come back,said the official.

We interrogated his friend, who told us about the murders and as Apur was in touch with him, he tipped us about his arrival here, he said.

Apur was arrested on Tuesday and would be produced before the Thane court on Wednesday, said API Wagh.

The accused was caught on CCTV leaving the building. (HT Photo)

The woman’s body was found on the bed, while her daughter’s wrapped in a sheet inside the bed cabinet. “While my officers sat on the bed, making the panchnama for Dipika, they caught a stench from the bed cabinet and after lifting the mattress, found Hetal’s body wrapped in a bedsheet,” Patil said. The post mortem report revealed that both the victims were hit on their heads with a blunt object, he said.

Also read

Bhayander murders: Cops rule out husband’s role

Mumbai: Rotting bodies of daughter, mom found in Bhayander flat