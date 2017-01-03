Police initiate inquiry into ’93 blast accused’s visit to Porbandar

The Mumbai police have started an inquiry into Mustafa Dossa’s recent visit to Porbandar. Dossa, an accused in the March 1993 serial bombings, has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail for the past 14 years. He travelled to Porbandar via Ahmedabad under court orders and in relation to a case registered against him in Gujarat.

A senior police officer said Dossa’s associates were apparently seen talking to him while he was boarding the Saurashtra Express at Mumbai Central railway station. Eight police personnel from the local arms division accompanied Dossa and allowed his associates to talk to him.

When the train reached Ahmedabad, Dossa’s wife boarded the train and sat next to him. During their discussion, the police stayed away from the couple and stood near the door of the compartment.

The joint commissioner of police Deven Bharti (law and order) said, “A deputy commissioner will conduct an inquiry to verify the details of Dossa’s visit.”

Earlier, an inquiry was conducted into reports that Dossa runs his gang from prison. Jail authorities had submitted a report stating that the allegation did not have merit.

