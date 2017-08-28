Police prevent Congress Mumbai chief from meeting Amitabh Bachchan, arrest him

Police arrested Congress city chief Sanjay Nirupam and his party workers to prevent them from meeting actor Amitabh Bachchan and urging him to support Federation of Western India Cine Employees workers, who have been on strike for the past two weeks.

The Congress has supported the strike and has called for other actors to speak up too.

Nirupam was meant to visit the actor’s Juhu bungalow, but police served him a notice preventing him from doing so. He said he would request Bachchan to cancel the shoot of his reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati in support of the strike. Party workers said they would hand over a memorandum to the superstar to apprise him about the strike and the demands raised by workers.

“My party workers and I were arrested outside my house. Police took me to the Versova police station, where I was asked to hand over the memorandum. They assured me that they would give it to Bachchan. I will wait for a response from the superstar for two days and then decide on a further course of action,” said Nirupam. He also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government was trying to divide the cine workers with the help of a newly set up union headed by a party leader.

Joint commissioner of police, law and order, Deven Bharti clarified that the police had served Nirupam a notice under section 149 of the criminal procedure code, preventing him from meeting the actor.

Congress state president Ashok Chavan criticised the BJP for “resorting to all means, including misuse of power, administration, anti social elements to win elections”.