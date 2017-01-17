Police seize demonetised notes worth ₹65lakh in Kurla, arrest 3

The city crime branch on Tuesday seized Rs65 lakh worth old currency from Kurla and arrested three people in connection with the case.

The police came to know about the currency when Kantilal Shah, 33, a mobile shop owner and resident of Kurla approached a police informer and told him that he wanted to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs49 lakh. According to the police sources, Shah had also told the informer that two of his friends also wanted to exchange their notes worth Rs6 lakh and Rs10 lakh respectively. As soon as the informer tipped off the police, inspector Sunil Mane along with his team laid a trap for the trio.

They were called to meet the informant in early on Tuesday in Kurla and as they came along with the cash, the police nabbed them. The accused were carrying money worth Rs65 lakh in demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

The trio was then brought to the crime branch unit 3 for inquiry. “We have done a punchnama and the suspects will be handed over to the income tax department for further inquiry” said a crime branch officer.

