Police throng wedding in Mumbai after man makes hoax bomb call to get back at ex-boss

Officials from Andheri police, local Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) unit, crime branch and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) gatecrashed a wedding after an unidentified man made a bomb threat call that turned out to be a hoax. The man was arrested on Tuesday and the police have learnt that he did this to get back at his ex-boss who had got the catering contract at the wedding.

The police said Mukimali Shaikh, 35, the arrested accused, was fired by the caterer her worked with. On November 24, just two days before the ninth anniversary of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks, Shaikh called the police control room to say that there is a bomb planted at the wedding hall in Andheri.

The police swung into action and teams from ATS, crime branch, BDDS and local police were rushed to the spot. After searching the entire premises the police learnt that it was a hoax call.

He was booked under sections 182 (false information), 505 (1) (makes, publishes or circulates rumour) and 2 (cause, fear or alarm to the public).