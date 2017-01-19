Policing health: Mumbai Cops to now have doctors at their doorstep

The city police have started ‘doctor at doorstep’ scheme for policemen and their families living in the police quarters in the central region. This has been done in an attempt to tackle generic ailments that the families suffer from.

“Six vans with doctors have been stationed at the police quarters (commonly referred as police lines) and police stations. The doctors will address the basic health problems of the policemen and their families,” said RD Shinde, additional commissioner of police, central region.

The facility is currently available at police quarters and police stations in Zone 3-Byculla, Nagpada, Agripada, Tardeo, Worli and N.M Joshi police stations.

The police said that the initiative kicked off by Indiabulls and has received a good response. The vans are deployed at these police quarters can also visit other places for assistance.

Long gaps between meals, inadequate sleep and long working hours have been taking a huge toll on the health of the police personnel. Some police stations across the city have now adopted an eight hour work regime to ensure that the officers get adequate rest. “Such a facility will benefit the policemen who do not get time to visit a doctor for minor health problems,” said Shinde.

A police officer from the central region said, “In this scheme, after the preliminary check-up, if the doctors feel that the patients require further medical attention, they refer the patients to other medical places with better facilities. This ensures that ailments are detected early so that the policemen recover quickly.”

Some of the common health problems faced by the police personnel include hypertension, diabetes and heart diseases. A recent data obtained from the Mumbai police shows that 78 police personnel and police officers have succumbed to heart attacks since 2014. In 2014, one in four policemen succumbed to a heart attack.