Polls nearing, Mumbai civic body to pass 81 more proposals in a day

The standing committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to pass another 81 proposals, worth Rs284 crore in a meeting on Tuesday. In the past two weeks alone, the committee has passed 166 proposals amounting to Rs2,500 crore.

Why the rush? Once the election code of conduct — a set of rules to be followed by elected representatives before the elections — is announced this week for the Mumbai civic body polls scheduled for February , the committee cannot pass any financial proposals.

The proposals to be tabled include road, pipeline and school repairs, equipment for the fire brigade, medicines for civic hospitals and restoration projects, among other projects.

Citizen activists criticised the committee for approving important proposals within minutes, without discussion. James John, an activist from Andheri, said the civic body should avoid this kind of “last-minute” work.

For instance, last week, the ruling and Opposition parties passed 95 proposals in a 90-minute meeting. These included proposals on road repairs, desilting, building and school repairs. There were about 30 proposals added to the agenda just a day before the meeting, all of which were passed without any discussion. Sources said 8-10 proposals may be added to the agenda .

Yashodhar Phanse, standing committee chairman and senior Sena leader said, “There are proposals on school repairs and facilities for processions starting January 8. We have to pass them to get the work going.”

