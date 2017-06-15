Polls this year, CM Devendra Fadnavis announces police chief for Mumbai suburb Mira-Bhayander

Ahead of civic polls in Mira-Bhayander, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the formation of a separate police commissionerate for the area.

Fadnavis also announced a slew of schemes, including a Metro corridor for the western suburbs. The twin cities will have its own police commissioner to look after law and order.

Fadnavis, who held a meeting to discuss development projects for Mira-Bhayander on Wednesday, said the proposal of a separate police commissionerate will be approved by the government. He said a tehsil office for the city will also be approved as a special case.

Among the poll sops, the CM said elected representatives and officials from Mira-Bhayander will consider bringing down the age of old buildings to 25 years from 30 years for redevelopment.

The officials were also directed to register cases against builders responsible for buildings facing problems just a few years after their construction.

When the Mira-Bhayander corporation raised a demand for Rs200 crore to build concrete roads, Fadnavis said the government will intervene for a loan from the MMRDA.

He directed the corporation to submit a proposal for a fishery hub at Uttam.

The corporation was asked to submit a proposal for the Metro line between Dahisar and Mira-Bhayander before June 30. He announced finalising the date to lay the foundation stone of a water scheme to supply of 299 MLD from the Surya dam for the region.

Civic polls for the corporations are scheduled for later this year.